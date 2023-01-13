Dr. William Cragun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cragun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cragun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cragun, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Cragun works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology San Antonio16110 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (702) 348-3245
-
2
Dermatology San Antonio12415 Bandera Rd Ste 114, Helotes, TX 78023 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
3
Dermatology San Antonio1919 Rogers Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
4
Dermatology San Antonio11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 615-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cragun?
I have had two visits with Dr. Chad Cragun at the Singing Hills office in Spring Branch. I have been very impressed by his professionalism and dermatology knowledge coupled with a warm personality. During his examination, he makes me feel comfortable and confident that I am receiving the best care. All of his staff members are efficient and pleasant. The Bulverde/Spring branch office is also very convenient for me.
About Dr. William Cragun, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578673166
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cragun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cragun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cragun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cragun works at
Dr. Cragun has seen patients for Folliculitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cragun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cragun speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cragun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cragun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cragun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cragun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.