Dr. William Craig, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Craig, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3770 Ocoee Pl NW Ste 100, Cleveland, TN 37312
Directions
(423) 893-6890
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Arthritis Associates1035 Executive Dr, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 826-0800
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Craig is the most caring doctor that I have ever been to. He listens to me and explains everything about my conditions in full detail . I feel so blessed to have found him.
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811931694
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- East TN State University
