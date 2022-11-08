See All Pediatricians in El Centro, CA
Dr. William Creighton, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Creighton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Creighton works at Allergy & Asthma Medical Group in El Centro, CA with other offices in Brawley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Medical Group
    817 S 4TH ST, El Centro, CA 92243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 337-6412
  2. 2
    W. Dodson Creighton M D Inc.
    197 W Legion Rd Ste 200, Brawley, CA 92227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 344-7412

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Nov 08, 2022
    Short wait time and very professional.
    Sherrie D Augusta — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. William Creighton, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245371814
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
