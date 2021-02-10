Overview

Dr. William Crigler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Crigler works at Midtown Family Medicine in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.