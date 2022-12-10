Overview of Dr. William Critchlow, MD

Dr. William Critchlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairview Heights, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Critchlow works at Illinois Metro Radiation Therapy in Fairview Heights, IL with other offices in Farmington, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.