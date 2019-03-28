Overview

Dr. William Crump III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Crump III works at SAINT LUKES FAMILY HEALTH in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.