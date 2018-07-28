See All General Surgeons in Abingdon, VA
Dr. William Cummins, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Abingdon, VA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Cummins, MD

Dr. William Cummins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cummins works at Abingdon Surgical Associates in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Dr. Cummins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abingdon Surgical Associates
    16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 258-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 28, 2018
    Excellent surgeon; took plenty of time to explain procedure and answer questions. Very pleasant bedside manner. JMH staff outstanding.
    C McMillan in Abingdon, VA — Jul 28, 2018
    About Dr. William Cummins, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265483184
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Cummins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cummins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummins works at Abingdon Surgical Associates in Abingdon, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cummins’s profile.

    Dr. Cummins has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

