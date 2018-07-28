Dr. William Cummins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cummins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Abingdon Surgical Associates16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-1777
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon; took plenty of time to explain procedure and answer questions. Very pleasant bedside manner. JMH staff outstanding.
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
