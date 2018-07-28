Overview of Dr. William Cummins, MD

Dr. William Cummins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cummins works at Abingdon Surgical Associates in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.