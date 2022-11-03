Dr. Cunningham Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Cunningham Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Cunningham Jr, MD
Dr. William Cunningham Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Cunningham Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cunningham Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Creekside Medical Center3505 N Bell School Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (779) 696-0300
-
2
Jack W. Lenox Ltd.1415 E State St Ste 800, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham Jr?
Dr. Cunningham and his staff are top notch he makes you feel comfortable and at ease during a what could be scary time. I wouldn't go to anyone else for the care he and his team has given me and my family. We can't wait to expand our family.
About Dr. William Cunningham Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326153958
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham Jr works at
Dr. Cunningham Jr has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.