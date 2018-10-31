Dr. William Currie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Currie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Currie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Currie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Currie works at
Locations
Medical Colleagues Of Texas21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 201, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-7954
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Currie for the first time and he immediatley ordered tests. I appreciated that he listened to my symptons and started to fix the problem immediatley. The first test did not find anything however he moved quickly to the next scan. My gallbladder needs to be removed and I appreciate his quick responses.
About Dr. William Currie, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Currie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Currie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Currie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Currie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Currie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Currie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Currie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.