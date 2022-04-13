Dr. William Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Curtis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very observant and informative
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
