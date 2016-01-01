Dr. William D'Ambruoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Ambruoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William D'Ambruoso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William D'Ambruoso, MD
Dr. William D'Ambruoso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. D'Ambruoso works at
Dr. D'Ambruoso's Office Locations
-
1
San Luis Transitional Care1575 Bishop St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 545-7575
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Republic
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. William D'Ambruoso, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1215993654
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Providence
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Ambruoso accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Ambruoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Ambruoso works at
Dr. D'Ambruoso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Ambruoso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Ambruoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Ambruoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.