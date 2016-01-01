Overview

Dr. William Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wahiawa, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Dang works at Wahiawa Gen Hosp Speclty Clin in Wahiawa, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.