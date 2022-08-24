Dr. William Darroca, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darroca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Darroca, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Darroca, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bullhead City, AZ.
Dr. Darroca works at
Locations
-
1
Crossroads Family Dental Care3750 Highway 95 Ste 106, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 263-8590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darroca?
I had 3 broken teeth (for a while) that recently started to cause pain. I made my appointment (same day) and was taken care of. The entire procedure and aftercare (including implants vs dentures) was thoroughly explained. What a great find for a dental professional
About Dr. William Darroca, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1114146099
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darroca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darroca accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Darroca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Darroca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darroca works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Darroca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darroca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darroca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darroca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.