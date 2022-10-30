See All Plastic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. William Dascombe, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Dascombe, MD

Dr. William Dascombe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Dascombe works at Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dascombe's Office Locations

    Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery
    5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 388-0010
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Blepharoplasty
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Skin Grafts
Abdominoplasty
Adult Acne
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Age Spots
Aging Face
Atypical Mole
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Blepharochalasis
Blepharoptosis
Body Disproportion
Breast Augmentation
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Procedure
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Broken Finger
Brow Lift
Burn Injuries
Buttock Lift
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Chin Implant
Cleft Lip
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Cosmetic Laser Surgery
Cosmetic Neck Surgery
Cosmetic Procedure
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dysport Injection
Ear Cancer
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Earlobe Repair
Excision
Excision of Cyst
Excision of Lipoma
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion
External Ear Disorders
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Lesions
Face Skin Lesions
Facelift
Facial Birth Defect
Facial Contour Alteration
Facial Lesions
Facial Palsy
Facial Peel
Facial Reconstruction
Facial Rejuvenation
Facial Skin Cancer
Facial Surgery
Facial Trauma
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Reduction Procedure
Full Face Lift
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Laceration
Lesion
Lip Augmentation
Lip Surgery
Lipodystrophy
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Microdermabrasion
Mini Tummy Tuck
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Surgery
Neck Lift
Neck Liposuction
Nose Cancer
Nose Disorders
Nose Injuries
Plastic Surgical Procedures
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery
Premature Aging
Protruding Ears
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Rhinophyma
Sebaceous Cysts
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction
Skin Laxity
Skin Procedures
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Surgery
Spider Veins
Stretch Marks
Sun-Damaged Skin
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection
Wrinkle Removal
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I went to Dr. Dascombe for a breast lift and tummy tuck. Both Dr. Dascombe and his staff were amazing. The procedure was not at all difficult and recovery was a breeze. I felt entirely well cared for throughout the experience. I am so happy with the results. I highly recommend Dr Dascombe.
    About Dr. William Dascombe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    NPI Number
    1619976107
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Austria, France, Belgium, Switzerland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ea Va|University Pitts
    Residency
    Ea Va
    • Ea Va
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
    Medical Education

