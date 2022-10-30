Dr. William Dascombe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dascombe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dascombe, MD
Overview of Dr. William Dascombe, MD
Dr. William Dascombe, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Dascombe's Office Locations
Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 388-0010Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Dascombe for a breast lift and tummy tuck. Both Dr. Dascombe and his staff were amazing. The procedure was not at all difficult and recovery was a breeze. I felt entirely well cared for throughout the experience. I am so happy with the results. I highly recommend Dr Dascombe.
About Dr. William Dascombe, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
