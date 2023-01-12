Dr. William Dasher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dasher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Dasher, MD
Dr. William Dasher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Dasher works at
Dr. Dasher's Office Locations
-
1
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasher?
Top of the doctors in Macon and frankly Georgia too. Very careful evaluation and plan detailed. Highly recommend
About Dr. William Dasher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275616369
Education & Certifications
- Panorama Orthopaedic & Spine Center, Denver, CO
- Campbell Clinic, Memphis TN
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasher works at
Dr. Dasher has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.