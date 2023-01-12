Overview of Dr. William Dasher, MD

Dr. William Dasher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Dasher works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.