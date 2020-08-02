Dr. Davidson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Davidson III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Davidson III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street.
Locations
Endoscopy Center for Digestive Health2222 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 328-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davidson found pre-cancer in my colon, which had been overlooked by a primary care doctor. If I hadn't gone to Dr. Davidson, I could have ended up with cancer. After he removed pre-cancerous polyps, I'm symptom free.
About Dr. William Davidson III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
