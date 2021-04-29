Dr. William Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Davies, MD
Dr. William Davies, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Davies works at
Dr. Davies' Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin - Mukwonago240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most definitely; excellent surgeon with outstanding bedside manner. The best by far!
About Dr. William Davies, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University Of Wi Hospital And Clinics - Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgery
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
