Dr. William Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Davis, DO
Overview of Dr. William Davis, DO
Dr. William Davis, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, MS
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery2125 State St Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I saw Dr. Davis for the first time today and was very pleased with the care Iwas given. He took the time to answer all my questions and I didn't feel like our conversation was being rushed. My injections were painless and that was very appreciated.
About Dr. William Davis, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1497195697
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, MS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.