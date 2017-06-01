Overview

Dr. William Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexander City, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Advanced Cardiovascular LLC in Alexander City, AL with other offices in Auburn, AL and Dadeville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.