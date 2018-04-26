Dr. Davison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Davison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Davison, MD
Dr. William Davison, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College.
Dr. Davison works at
Dr. Davison's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group2701 Patriot Blvd Ste 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 724-4536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davison?
This review is overdue but I need to go back to Dr. Davison for something else so it prompted me to write it. I had symptoms of what I thought was a major issue/disease. Dr. Davison spent an incredible amount of time with me to figure out the problem. He assured me it wasn't what I thought it was, but also did a full blood workup and found the problem was something I was majorly deficit in -- low in B12 (btw everyone should get tested for it because most people are low, many side effects).
About Dr. William Davison, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1982659413
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Presby St Lukes Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davison works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.