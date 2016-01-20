Overview of Dr. William Decker, MD

Dr. William Decker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Decker works at Texas Eye Institute in Houston, TX with other offices in Angleton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Cysts and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.