Dr. William Degenhart, MD
Overview of Dr. William Degenhart, MD
Dr. William Degenhart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Effingham Health System, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.
Dr. Degenhart works at
Dr. Degenhart's Office Locations
Memorial Health University Medical Center4720 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 354-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC420 Gentilly Pl, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-3606
- 3 1000 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 450-3500
Effingham Eye Care6162 GA HIGHWAY 21 S, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 354-4800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Effingham Health System
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After questioning Dr. Degenhart about my eyes, I felt confident that he was the one I would trust to do the job. I had cataracts removed from both eyes and put in new lens implant. He did an awesome job. I am completely satisfied. I would gladly recommend Dr. Degenhart. He really loves his job.
About Dr. William Degenhart, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degenhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degenhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degenhart has seen patients for Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degenhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
