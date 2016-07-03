Overview

Dr. William Dehart, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dehart works at Pariser Dermatology Specialists in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA, Virginia Beach, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.