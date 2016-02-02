Dr. William Demedio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demedio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Demedio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Demedio, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Locations
Penn. Medicine Lghp Family Medicine Manor Ridge2113 Manor Ridge Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 299-4644
Metro Physical Medicine2447 N 54th St, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 422-3140Thursday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Lghp Manor Ridge Family Medicine701 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 299-4644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr DeMedio has been my doctor for 25 years. He is well rounded and able to put his patients at ease. He is a great medical doctor.
About Dr. William Demedio, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Keystone Center for Family Health, an affiliate of Penn State University
- National Naval Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Drexel U.
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demedio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demedio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demedio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demedio speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Demedio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demedio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demedio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demedio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.