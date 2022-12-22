Dr. William Deschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Deschner, MD
Overview
Dr. William Deschner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.
Locations
TDDC San Marcos1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 200, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 754-8676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TDDC New Braunfels2028 SUNDANCE PKWY, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 609-1933
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deshner is one of the few physicians that takes the time to listen to the patients concerns. Offers well thought out advice.
About Dr. William Deschner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023003563
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deschner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deschner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deschner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deschner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deschner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Deschner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deschner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deschner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deschner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.