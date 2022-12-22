Overview

Dr. William Deschner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Deschner works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.