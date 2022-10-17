Overview

Dr. William Desimone, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Desimone works at Medical Colleagues Of Texas in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.