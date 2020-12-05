Overview

Dr. William Devlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Devlin works at Michigan Heart Group in Novi, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.