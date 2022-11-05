Overview

Dr. William Dickerman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Dickerman works at BAKER CHIROPRACTIC CTR LTD in Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.