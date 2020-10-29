Dr. William Dickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dickey, MD
Dr. William Dickey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Dickey works at
Locations
Integrated Ear, Nose, and Throat9960 Sky Ridge Ave, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 706-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
The best doctor I have ever had . He saved my life and fixed my messed up nose from another doctor. He’s really transparent and honest I’m very happy he’s my doctor.
About Dr. William Dickey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598722084
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush-Presby
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickey works at
Dr. Dickey has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.