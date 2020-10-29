See All Otolaryngologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. William Dickey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (45)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Dickey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Dickey works at Integrated Ear, Nose & Throat in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Ear, Nose, and Throat
    9960 Sky Ridge Ave, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 706-1616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Dizziness
Nosebleed

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. William Dickey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598722084
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush-Presby
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Dickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickey works at Integrated Ear, Nose & Throat in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dickey’s profile.

    Dr. Dickey has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

