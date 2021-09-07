Overview

Dr. William Diehl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Diehl works at Summit Medical Group in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.