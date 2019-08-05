See All Gastroenterologists in Newark, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. William Digiacomo, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Digiacomo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Digiacomo works at Dr. William A. DiGiacomo, MD, FACP, LLC in Newark, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ and Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dr. William A. DiGiacomo, MD, FACP, LLC
    1072 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07106 (908) 851-0455
  2
    DiGiacomo Medical Associates
    2801 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 (908) 851-2500
  3
    Nutley Location
    181 Franklin Ave Ste 201, Nutley, NJ 07110 (908) 851-0455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chronic Care Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Food Allergy
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Disorders
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Difficulty With Walking
Digestive Disorders
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Intestinal Obstruction
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Skin Ulcer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Thyroid Goiter
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 05, 2019
    First u have this listed incorrectly. This is Dr. Scott DiGiacomo that has been practicing Gastroenterology for 11 years. You have it listed as Dr. William DiGiacomo, his father. All that aside they are both excellent doctors. Mine is Dr Scott and he is just wonderful, knowledgeable, takes his time, truly listens, very caring and smart! I xouldnt be happier with my doctor.
    Debbie Rios — Aug 05, 2019
    About Dr. William Digiacomo, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982652970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Michaels Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St. Michaels Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Digiacomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiacomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digiacomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digiacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digiacomo has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digiacomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiacomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

