Overview

Dr. William Digiacomo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Digiacomo works at Dr. William A. DiGiacomo, MD, FACP, LLC in Newark, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ and Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.