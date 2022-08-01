See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. William Dillin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Dillin, MD

Dr. William Dillin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Dr. Dillin works at Kerlan Jobe in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dillin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kerlan Jobe
    6801 Park Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7200
  2. 2
    Accessible Home Healthcare of East Dallas
    10000 N Central Expy Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 838-1132
  3. 3
    6080 Center Dr Ste 652, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 209-1875
  4. 4
    Nextgen Pain & Injury Pllc
    7901 John W Carpenter Fwy, Dallas, TX 75247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 838-1132
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 01, 2022
    I had lower back surgery in 1988. I used to work for Gene Autry and he sent me in to the Kerlan Jobe medical facility. Dr. Dillin was my surgeon. I am now 66 years old and have never had another problem with my back. Thank you Dr. Dillin.
    Michael McManus — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. William Dillin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962473827
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Dillin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dillin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dillin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

