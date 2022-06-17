Dr. William Dillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dillon, MD
Dr. William Dillon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr|St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr|University Of Minnesota
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3900 Kresge Way Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Dillon takes time to get to know you as a patient. Listens to what you are telling him intently. He is extremely personable and knowledgeable. Dr Dillon seems to be interested in your total wellness not just the issue of the day. Would highly recommend him.
- St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr|St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr|University Of Minnesota
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Dillon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dillon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillon.
