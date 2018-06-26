Overview of Dr. William Dixon, MD

Dr. William Dixon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Dixon works at TMH Physician Partners in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Fort Gordon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.