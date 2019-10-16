Dr. William Dobkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dobkin, MD
Dr. William Dobkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
William Ross Dobkin MD Inc.3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-2998
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
He performed surgery on C5-C6 & L5-S1 in 2001. I had virtually no pain from his manipulation of my back. It took about one year for my body to recover & nerves to regenerate & mend. That's uncomfortable & you need patience to allow your bode to heal. He is an outstanding surgeon!
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
