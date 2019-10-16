Overview of Dr. William Dobkin, MD

Dr. William Dobkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Dobkin works at William Ross Dobkin MD Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.