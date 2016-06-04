Dr. William Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dodson, MD
Overview of Dr. William Dodson, MD
Dr. William Dodson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Dodson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dodson's Office Locations
-
1
Murray Caplan Add Consultants LLC7400 E Orchard Rd Ste 240, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 596-0454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dodson?
Only Doctor I've found in my adult lifetime who truly understands ADHD
About Dr. William Dodson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1922278027
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Rhodes College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.