Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Doherty, MD
Overview of Dr. William Doherty, MD
Dr. William Doherty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Doherty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Doherty's Office Locations
-
1
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2159
- 2 195 Canal St Ste 100, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (617) 665-1566
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doherty?
About Dr. William Doherty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1669466223
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doherty accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doherty works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Doherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.