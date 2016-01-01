Dr. Donahoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Donahoo, MD
Overview
Dr. William Donahoo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Donahoo works at
Locations
UF Health Endocrinology - Medical Specialties - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-8655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Donahoo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184754939
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahoo has seen patients for Diabetes Mellitus and Secondary, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Donahoo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.