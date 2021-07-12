Overview of Dr. William Donaldson III, MD

Dr. William Donaldson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Donaldson III works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.