Dr. William Dowling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Dowling, MD
Dr. William Dowling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Dowling's Office Locations
Chesapeake Urology Associates6820 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-6131
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dowling is the best urology doctor i have ever been to he is so nice to visit and talk to and always cares about his patients he is always looking and caring about everyone he is the best
About Dr. William Dowling, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407808991
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
