Dr. William Drake, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Drake, MD

Dr. William Drake, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dr. Drake works at Kansas City Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drake's Office Locations

  1
    Kansas City Pediatric Cardiology Associates
    4150 N Mulberry Dr Ste 150, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tilt Table Testing
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Arrhythmia Screening
Treadmill Stress Test

Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Echocardiogram Interpretation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Exchange
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Missouri Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 28, 2019
    He was wonderful, we saw him at Overland Park Regional. You could tell he had been doing this a long time. Was very calming and explained things really well. Not only him but the entire office staff, nurse, ultrasound tech, all of them were genuinely nice and were great. Highly recommend.
    — Dec 28, 2019
    About Dr. William Drake, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1255389920
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University Of Wisconsin Med School|University Of Wisconsin Med School
    Residency
    • U Wisc Chldns Hosp|University of Wisconsin Childrens Hospital|University Wisc Chldns Hospital
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drake works at Kansas City Pediatric Cardiology Associates in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Drake’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

