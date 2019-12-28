Dr. William Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Drake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Drake, MD
Dr. William Drake, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake's Office Locations
Kansas City Pediatric Cardiology Associates4150 N Mulberry Dr Ste 150, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 378-5410
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was wonderful, we saw him at Overland Park Regional. You could tell he had been doing this a long time. Was very calming and explained things really well. Not only him but the entire office staff, nurse, ultrasound tech, all of them were genuinely nice and were great. Highly recommend.
About Dr. William Drake, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1255389920
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University Of Wisconsin Med School|University Of Wisconsin Med School
- U Wisc Chldns Hosp|University of Wisconsin Childrens Hospital|University Wisc Chldns Hospital
- Pediatric Cardiology
