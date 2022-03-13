See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. William Dudney, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Dudney, MD

Dr. William Dudney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Dudney works at William C Dudney MD in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dudney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William C Dudney MD
    205 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-2036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2022
    Dr. Dudney is incredibly knowledgeable, kind, and helpful. He has been nothing but top-notch, and I have received top treatment from him, and his ever-professional assistant Sheri Varney.
    Elizabeth Kiggen — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. William Dudney, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922026863
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • special addiction and bariatric training
    Residency
    • Navy Medical Center and U. San Francisco
    Internship
    • Naval Reg'l Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Dudney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dudney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

