Dr. William Dugoni Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA.
General Surgery39141 Civic Center Dr Ste 335, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1450
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 791-5374
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had to have an inguinal hernia surgery and actually Dr Dugoni was the surgeon I chose for a second opinion . I am so glad I did the staff was very easy going but professional, from the minute I got there they made me feel very comfortable. After talking to a couple of the staff I could see they've been working together for a while and that the employees/staff respect and enjoy working for him .I want to thank Dr Dugoni for treating me and his staff for making this experience as painless as possible for me, I appreciate all of there hard work especially in these hard times.
- General Surgery
- English
Dr. Dugoni Jr has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugoni Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
