Overview of Dr. William Duke, MD

Dr. William Duke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Duke works at Multicare Health system, Tacoma WA in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.