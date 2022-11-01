Dr. William Dulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dulin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
American Institute for Plastic Surgery6020 W PLANO PKWY, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 543-2477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dulin is such an artist and competent plastic surgeon. He is most definitely a perfectionist. I had breast reconstruction/reduction post chemo/radiation + abdominoplasty. No problems post-op. I love looking in the mirror now - I still can't believe it's me. My breast looks like it did before. I have a waist. I was so stunned that I didn't notice for 2 weeks that my 10" vertical c-section scar had disappeared. Size from a 3X to an XL. The outcome will be better than you could have even imagined. It is astounding to see that Dr. Dulin could tell what I used to look like. Now, that's magic... I would, without any reserve, refer anyone I know to Dr. Dulin.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851387468
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Dulin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dulin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.