Dr. William Dunlap, MD
Dr. William Dunlap, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Raleigh Medical Group PA3521 Haworth Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 782-1806
- Rex Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
The best doctor in the world.I love this man..He was my mom's doctor for many years. My mom battled cancer for 30+ years.We were told many times that she would not survive until we met Dr Dunlap .He always gave us hope .I can honestly say that he is the reason we were able to spend the extra years with her.She (my mom) always said he was her angel .Anytime we needed him he was there to see her..Even at the end he told us he would never let her be in pain and he did just that.Now you are my angel
- Internal Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1255471819
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Dr. Dunlap accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.