Dr. Dunleavy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Dunleavy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Easton Bright Smiles PC3800 William Penn Hwy, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 252-4412
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
