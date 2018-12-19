Dr. William Durant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Durant, MD
Overview of Dr. William Durant, MD
Dr. William Durant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.
Dr. Durant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Durant's Office Locations
-
1
Reno Office950 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-0286
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durant?
I have been a patient of Dr. Durant's for 22 years & I have always felt great confidence in his decision making. I am a challenging patient with severe nearsightedness & also glaucoma. I definitely trust his judgments.
About Dr. William Durant, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669441309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durant works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Durant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.