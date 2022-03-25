Dr. William Durland Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durland Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Durland Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Durland Jr, MD
Dr. William Durland Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Durland Jr works at
Dr. Durland Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Raleigh Capitol Ear, Nose & Throat10208 Cerny St Ste 300 Fl 3, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 787-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durland Jr?
Highly recommend-great experience!
About Dr. William Durland Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326018995
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durland Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durland Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durland Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durland Jr works at
Dr. Durland Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durland Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Durland Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durland Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durland Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durland Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.