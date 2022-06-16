Dr. William Dutch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dutch, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Dutch, DPM
Dr. William Dutch, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Dutch works at
Dr. Dutch's Office Locations
Central New York Foot Surgery and Podiatry Care6700 Kirkville Rd Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 701-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank u Dr.Dutch. because of u I'm not sitting in bed anymore. I was in bed most of 13 years. Your a very special kind of Doctor. Very caring and you listen to your patients. I had idea you said let's try it . And it worked. I would rather give u a 10 star rating instead of 5.
About Dr. William Dutch, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
